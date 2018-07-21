‘Venom’: Tom Hardy Comments On Fighting Spider-Man

At tonight’s Sony Pictures panel, cast and crew for Sony’s Venom took the stage in Hall H to publicize the upcoming film featuring everyone’s favorite symbiote. While they made it pretty clear that Tom Holland’s Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Peter Parker wouldn’t be in the movie, that didn’t stop actor Tom Hardy for talking about the possibilities.

According to Hardy, he’d like to go “toe to toe” with Holland’s Spider-Man. His full comments can be seen below in a video tweeted by @ErikDavis.

Tom Hardy on whether he would square off against Tom Holland in a Spidey vs Venom movie. “Yeah, I’d give it a go.”#sdcc #Venom pic.twitter.com/KvChxuZ4c2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) July 21, 2018

That’s when Venom director Ruben Fleischer stepped in, saying he “can’t wait” for the moment.

“I think we can all agree it would be pretty amazing to see Spider-Man and Venom face off in a film,” Flesher said. “I have to think that the studio is thinking the same way and at some point down the road they’re gonna run across each other’s paths.”

Earlier in the year, Fleischer compared Venom to a werewolf movie.

“We talked a lot about a werewolf and what it is when you get infected or bit by a werewolf,” Fleischer shared. Usually a human gets imbued with powers or an alien comes from outer space and has to figure out how to live on our Earth.”

“But this is really about a relationship between two people who have to work together to create this hybrid symbiotic relationship.”

“There’s a tragic clown element, which I find funny and is harmonious with some of the work that I like to do,” Hardy shared of the character. “There’s something funny about the circumstances of having a gift but it’s a tragic gift. It’s a superpower you don’t really want, but at the same time, you love it. It makes you feel special. He’s a reluctant hero and an anti-hero.”

Venom will be landing in theaters on October 5th.