Vin Diesel Says Black Bolt Role Still a Possibility With Marvel

If you’ve noticed, Marvel Studios has no problem as of late recasting actors they’ve had play roles before. First, there were Alfre Woodard’s appearances in Captain America: Civil War and Luke Cage, then there was Gemma Chan in Captain Marvel before her upcoming lead role in The Eternals. If Vin Diesel gets his way, he’ll be added to the list of dual-role actors for Marvel Studios. The Guardians of the Galaxy star once expressed a desire to play one Blackagar Boltagon in an Inhumans property within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We caught up with the star at Universal’s F9 trailer launch event, where he said a Black Bolt casting was entirely up to the fans. “It’s up to you guys,” Diesel said while pointing into the camera. “Let’s just say it’d be a real practical joke on Vin to give him a character that says three monosyllabic words and then follow up with another character that says nothing. Crazy? You saw that.”

Universal held the event to help promote the release of the first teaser trailer for F9, due out in May.

Shortly after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, Diesel took to Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast to say it’s essentially a when, not if scenario with him. According to the Furious mainstay, it’s just a matter of Marvel coming up with an Inhumans script that can impress him.

“I don’t do too much ‘if it happens,’” Diesel said. “Do you know what I mean?…I don’t do too much ‘if it happens,’ it’s more at what level it will happen… it’s not a matter of me wooing Marvel, it’s a matter of Marvel wooing me. And I love them, but I’m just saying, show me a dope script and show me a great director, all of which I know that Kevin [Feige] is capable of, because he dazzled me when he suggested Groot. That was, like, profound to me.”

At one point, a casting video for Ms. Marvel surfaced online suggesting the show would reference the legendary Marvel characters. As of now, no casting information for the Disney+ show has been solidified. It also has yet to set a release date.