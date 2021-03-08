WandaVision Director Reveals Series Was Planned for More Episodes

✖

After nine episodes over an eight-week span, Marvel's WandaVision series on Disney+ finally came to an end this past Friday, concluding the mystery of Wanda Maximoff's Hex in Westview, New Jersey. There were plenty of fans out there who believed that, despite the announcement of nine episodes, there was a secret 10th episode that would reveal itself after the finale. Unfortunately, there wasn't some hidden 10th edition of WandaVision, but there was a plan for 10 episodes at one point during the show's production.

WandaVision director Matt Shackman recently appeared on Fatman Beyond with Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin to talk about the entire WandaVision run. He explained that several changes were made throughout the production, including the shortening of the length of the show itself.

"Well, yeah, things were constantly changing and getting rebroken," Shakman said. "The story was changing, especially a lot of the real-world stuff and the finale. There was a lot of experimentation going on and sort of trying different things out. We also at one point had 10 episodes planned and we ended up collapsing a couple, you know just to make the rhythm feel a little big better. But yeah, they constantly changed and then of course, once we wrapped in Atlanta the pandemic hit and we ended up having monhts off so then further changes during that we were doing post-production and then ideas would come up and little changes would happen as a result."

At one point during the lead-up to WandaVision, there were plans for a total of 10 episodes. It seems, however, that the pacing of the series didn't quite work out with that high of an order. It remains to be seen what was actually removed from the show in order to take the series down to a total of nine episodes. We can rest assured, though, that all of the most important details remained.

