WandaVision: One Avenger Should Show Up Soon

The Avengers should be showing up in WandaVision any minute now since the world finally has a look at what’s going on, right? We finally have some idea of what’s going on but if you’re like me… you’re asking, "Where are the Avengers and how do they not know about this?" This should almost definitely mean the Avengers are going to be called into Westview, right? Especially if things start to get worse? But here’s the thing... Most of the Avengers can’t come to the phone right now, except for one, and we will probably be seeing that one other super hero show up soon enough.

Look at the OG 6 MCU Avengers. They’re not around to come help SWORD resolve what’s going on in WandaVision.

Tony Stark? Snapped to kill Thanos and sacrificed himself. Black Widow? Jumped off of a cliff to get the Soul Stone. Captain America? Delivered the Infinity Stones to their places in the past and then stayed there. Thor? Off planet, currently filming Love and Thunder with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Hulk? Out of commission! The damage to his arm is permanent.

Hawkeye? Well, I actually don’t know why Hawkeye isn’t going to show up here. He is the one who named Wanda an Avenger in Age of Ultron and was least seen grieving with her at Tony’s funeral… maybe he will? But a bow and arrow is probably useless against the most powerful Avenger when she’s manipulating reality? She’d probably just turn them to bubbles.

Outside of thee original six MCU Avengers, Captain Marvel doesn't seem to have much interest in time on Earth, Wakanda has their own issues to sort out with everyone coming back into existence, and Spider-Man is straight up hiding from the world because his identity was revealed the last time we saw him. Spider-Man: Far From Home, though, is the movie where the clue for which Avenger is going to show in WandaVision was hidden all along.

Nick Fury and Maria Hill (really, Talos and Soren) explain that Thor is off world and request Peter not "invoke" Captain Marvel's name. However, when Peter suggests but Doctor Strange, Maria claims he is “unavailable.” That means he’s busy, probably facing an Avengers level threat in or around Westview!

Plus, let me take this one further -- Tyler Heyward pointed out he is the “acting” director of SWORD in WandaVision episode 4. We have to assume this is because Nick Fury is out in space building out SWORD even further while Talos assumes his earthly work on Earth, which all indicates WandaVision is taking place at a time pretty parallel to that of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

There are other Avengers who could be available like Ant-Man, the Wasp, Shuri, or some others but no one of them seem equipped to deal with the reality-altering powers Wanda is using in this show. In other words, if the Avengers have awareness of what's going on in WandaVision, it should only be a matter of time until Doctor strange shows up… unless SWORD is really, really dumb and just keeps all of this to themselves. Given how these organization work in the MCU, that's totally possible.

