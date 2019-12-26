WandaVision Rumor Could Set Up Dr. Doom’s MCU Debut

The introduction or Dr. Doom might be closer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we thought. A potential new development from someone who may be involved with the production is hinting at the origin of Victor von Doom being teased, at the very least, in the upcoming debut season of the WandaVision series headed to the Disney+ streaming service. A woman who claims to have been cast in the upcoming series shared some tweets which are sure to get her in serious trouble with production if they are all accurate which indicate the series might be setting up the introduction of Doomstadt, the birthplace of Dr. Doom.

Sheila Knox, an actress with one credit to her name listed online, tweeted that she was having to cut her vacation short after her agent informed her that she will be cast in WandaVision. Knox then went on to tweet something more interesting: “Doomstadt! In Helen!”

Doomstadt in Helen would mean the production is posing Helen, Georgia as Victor von Doom’s birthplace from the pages of Marvel Comics. Helen, Georgia is a small Bavarian town which already offers up a perfect look for the setting and would not require a tremendous amount of dressing. WandaVision is filming near Atlanta at the Pinewood Studios in Georgia, so the notion of the production taking over a small town in Helen is not farfetched.

Dr. Doom became eligible to appear and be featured in stories from the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Disney completed its purchase of Fox earlier this year.

“The quaint Bavarian town of Helen, Georgia is certainly a dead ringer for Doomstadt, the capital city of Latveria and the birthplace of Victor Von Doom and, perhaps more relevant to the story here, his mother, Cynthia Von Doom, a Romani sorceress,” Charles Murphy, who first discovered the tweets, wrote. “Given the series looks to be exploring the backstory of Agatha Harkness, it’s possible that it could explore other, different magic users, including Cynthia. Since we don’t know the plot of WandaVision, it seems like SWORD, Agatha Harkness and, potentially, Doomstadt, are disparate ideas and we might have to wait a while to see how they all tie together, if they do at all.”

WandaVision will arrive on Disney+ in 2021.