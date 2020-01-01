Disney+ Moving Marvel’s WandaVision Series to 2020

Marvel Studios is going all in on the Disney+ streaming service in the coming years, currently developing several live-action TV projects that will tie in to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first of the bunch set to arrive is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which follows the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes and is hitting the service this year. When initially announced, all of the other shows were scheduled to arrive in 2021 or later, making The Falcon and the Winter Soldier the only program coming from Marvel Studios in 2020. Now, however, it appears as though another Marvel series has had its release date moved up, joining the 2020 lineup.

On New Year’s Day, Disney+ shared a video highlighting all of the new and exciting originals coming to the service throughout 2020. Featured in the video is WandaVision, confirming that it has been moved up from 2021 to 2020.

There’s no telling exactly when in 2020 WandaVision will arrive, but it will probably be sometime in the latter half of the year. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be the year’s earlier release, as it was already scheduled for 2020.

Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

In just a couple of months, Disney+ has already shown that it can sustain a hit TV series. Star Wars: The Mandalorian was an early phenomenon for the fledgling service, and Disney is certainly hoping that the Marvel shows can find the same success. Given their direct ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that seems like a safe bet.

In addition to WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Disney+ will be home to Marvel projects such as Loki, Hawkeye, What if?, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight.

