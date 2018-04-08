Watch ‘Black Panther’ Wakanda Forever Sketch On Saturday Night Live

The Wakanda Forever salute has spread like wildfire since Black Panther hit theaters, but a new SNL skit questions who exactly can do it.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman hosted Saturday Night Live last night, and throughout the evening a few Black Panther-centric sketches popped up. One, in particular, took on the Wakanda Forever salute, the crossed arms gesture that T’Challa, Shuri, and more share throughout the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sketch features several fans coming out of Black Panther, and as two African-American fans discuss the movie two Caucasian fans walk up and do the Wakanda Forever salute. A discussion breaks out about who can and who can’t do it until Boseman walks up and gives the “accurate” origins of the salute.

It’s ultimately determined it’s fine for any fan to partake in the salute, though it is safe to say if you’re going to do the salute you have to be able to pronounce Wakanda correctly. That’s not in the sketch mind you, but it is just a fact.

You can check out the full sketch in the video above.

That Wakandan salute is just one unique aspect of Black Panther, a film that is much different from other films in the MCUaccording to director Ryan Coogler.

“I would say cultural aspects is a big thing,” Coogler says. “Obviously, T’Challa is an African king and there haven’t really been many movies made about that at all in any genre. When you look at the movies in the Marvel universe automatically, off the bat, that’s going to make that very different.”

“It also looks at a lot of things that are topical in the climate right now that you might have to stretch to apply in a science fiction film or in a film that’s a little more fantastical,” Coogler explains. “For this, you kind of wear it on the surface, which is really interesting. It makes it different.”

Black Panther continues to set records at the box office, overtaking some elite competition. The film has already brought in over $659 million domestically so far and has added another $634 million overseas. That brings it to a total of around $1.2 billion after around 7 weeks of release.

Black Panther is in theaters now.