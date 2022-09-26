Werewolf by Night First Reactions Surface: "Super Violent" and "Morbid"
Just over a week from release, the social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night has lifted with members of the media and other early access influencers now able to share their thoughts on the studio's first-ever Halloween special. The earliest reactions praise the special's willingness to stand apart from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely due to it being in black and white for nearly the entire project.
Other applause is happening for the direction of Michael Giacchino, a composer making his Marvel directorial debut on the project. Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly are also receiving praise for their performances as Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone, respectively while most applause the visual effects work for Man-Thing.
Best Thing They've Done
The Marvel Disney+ shows have been a bit all over the map quality wise, but #WerewolfByNight is easily the best thing they’ve done. Yes even better than #MoonKnight (which you all know I loved) pic.twitter.com/JYhwimtJgm— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) September 26, 2022
Treat I Was Hoping For
#WerewolfByNight is the MCU Halloween treat I was hoping for! A delightful ode to the classic monster movies with MCU-level stuntwork, production design & effects. LOVED the dynamic between Gael García Bernal & Laura Donnelly's characters and ... pic.twitter.com/6KFGTcxZE9— Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) September 26, 2022
Spooky and Striking
#WerewolfByNight is a classic Hollywood monster movie you won’t want to end. SPOOKY and STRIKING, it’s one of the coolest things EVER to come out of the MCU. @GaelGarciaB is thrilling to watch suppress the beast within. More Jack Russell! What can’t @m_giacchino do at this point? pic.twitter.com/P1AB1702td— Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) September 26, 2022
Horrifying Visuals
I’m excited for more @MarvelStudios Special Presentations because #WerewolfByNight had me howling at the moon with its horrifying visuals & gripping story. @M_Giacchino promises to scare you & give you something fresh and bold. @DisneyPlus @DisneyPlusCA pic.twitter.com/oIEFPba8pY— Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) September 26, 2022
Aggressively Self-Contained
I hope we get to see a lot more projects like Werewolf By Night in the future of the MCU. It's a super simple story, but also aggressively self-contained and stylish in a way that's unique for the franchise. A very cool Halloween treat.
On Disney+ 10/7 pic.twitter.com/soXqIAJkbI— Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) September 26, 2022
Deliciously Twisted
#WerewolfByNight is deliciously twisted & a fantastic tribute to classic Monster movies. @m_giacchino killed it!
Super violent, with a morbid sense of humor and plenty of heart. Gael García Bernal & Laura Donnelly are welcome additions to the MCU. Man-Thing steals the show! pic.twitter.com/OintiS3TCi— Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) September 26, 2022
Breath of Fresh Air
#WerewolfByNight is the most idiosyncratic MCU project since GOTG. As good? No. But it’s a remarkable breath of fresh air to see Marvel try something like this, as its tone and style are VERY MUCH that of the trailer.
More like this, please. Comics are weird. Let’s be weird. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/Z2kCmEYohM— Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) September 26, 2022
*****
Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev