Werewolf by Night First Reactions Surface: "Super Violent" and "Morbid"

Just over a week from release, the social embargo for Marvel's Werewolf by Night has lifted with members of the media and other early access influencers now able to share their thoughts on the studio's first-ever Halloween special. The earliest reactions praise the special's willingness to stand apart from the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, largely due to it being in black and white for nearly the entire project.

Other applause is happening for the direction of Michael Giacchino, a composer making his Marvel directorial debut on the project. Gael Garcia Bernal and Laura Donnelly are also receiving praise for their performances as Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone, respectively while most applause the visual effects work for Man-Thing.

