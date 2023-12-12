What If...? Season 2 Reactions, Marvel Animation 2024 News | Phase Zero

On Monday night, Marvel Studios hosted a screenings of two episodes from the second season in the upcoming What If...? series. In attendance were Phase Zero hosts Brandon Davis, Jamie Jirak, and Aaron Perine with Davis moderating the Q&A session which followed the screening. Marvel Animation closed out the event with a sizzle reel of footage from upcoming animated shows set to debut in 2024, including What If...? Season 2, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, X-Men '97, and Eyes of Wakanda. Now, a Phase Zero bonus episode capturers the news and reactions.

Outside of the theater, Davis, Jirak, and Perine gathered for an in-person bonus episode of Phase Zero. The trio offered spoiler-free thoughts on the two episodes of What If...? before diving into descriptions of the footage and news which came from the Marvel Animation reel which played. What If...? Season 2 is set to debut on December 22, releasing a new episode every day for nine days. New episodes of Phase Zero will recap the show as it airs, with the regularly scheduled Wednesday shows also airing throughout.

Phase Zero's bonus episode centered around What If...? Season 2 reactions and the Marvel Animation news can be watched in its entirety in the video above. Links to Phase Zero can be found below:

Why is Phase Zero the Best MCU Podcast for you?

Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear. In the time since, more than 3,000,000 listens across platforms and countless comments from listeners and viewers, the community has become one which celebrates the Marvel fandom and regularly engages in conversation about past and future titles. Having connected fans with some of their favorite actors, provided expert knowledge on upcoming titles, and analysis with comparisons to comics, Phase Zero is the one-stop podcast for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!