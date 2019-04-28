Here’s Who Dies and Stays Dead in Avengers: Endgame

Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat: this post contains massive spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. If you have yet to watch the film, this post WILL spoil everyone that dies during the events of the blockbuster film. Proceed at your own risk if you haven’t seen the movie yet!

As expected, Avengers: Endgame features more than one death throughout its massive three-hour runtime. Not only that, but the film didn’t resurrect necessarily all of the people that were killed off in Avengers: Infinity War. For your convenience, we’ve decided to compile those who were killed during Endgame and the characters who were killed in Avengers: Infinity War that weren’t revived in the latest Avengers flick. Keep scrolling to seeing the compilation of deaths, in the order they died between both movies…

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.



Heimdall & Half of Asgard

Heimdall was the first on-screen death in Avengers: Infinity War and he wasn’t resurrected at any point in Avengers: Endgame. The same goes for the remaining Asgardian refugees located on the ship at the beginning of the film that were murdered by Thanos.

Loki

So, this one is a bit more complicated. With the movie introducing time travel, there was one Loki that made it out of the film alive. No, the version of Loki that was killed on-screen in Infinity War was resurrected. The 2012 timeline version of Loki, however, was able to use the Tesseract to escape his SHIELD captors and flee to an unknown location. Is this what’s going to lead into the Loki show on Disney+?

Gamora

Another twisted situation like Loki, the current timeline version of Gamora was not revived. What even makes it more complicated is that not only did we see the 2014 version of Gamora on-screen, but she was transported with past versions of Thanos, Nebula, and company to the current timeline. We never did see where the 2014 version of Gamora went, but we do know that unlike Loki, the previous version is still in the current timeline, not having gone through the events of either Guardians of the Galaxy or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Black Order (Past and Present)

Some of the unluckiest characters, the Black Order characters that were killed off in Infinity War never made it back into Endgame. The past timeline characters the showed up, for quick cameos, at that, were dusted off towards the end, being some of the only characters to end up being killed off in both movies.

Vision

Vision remained dead throughout Avengers: Endgame and is still dead to this point in time. In fact, the character was hardly referenced within the events of the film, only in a passing mentioned by Wanda Maximoff in the film’s closing moments.

Thanos

The Thanos living in the current timeline was the first character killed off in Avengers: Endgame, and pretty early at that. After finding out the Mad Titan destroyed the Infinity Stones so that no one could use them again, an enraged Thor flew off the handle and decapitated the villain, leading the Avengers to figure out a way discover time travel.

Black Widow

After the Avengers travel back in time, both Black Widow and Ronin go to Vormir to retrieve the Soul Stone. While there, the Stonekeeper explained the situation — one of the heroes has to sacrifice something they love in order the retrieve the Soul Stone. The heroes debated and before long, Black Widow plunged herself off the cliff so that Clint could live and return to his family.

2014 Nebula

Thanks to Nebula being made up of various electronic and mechanical parts, Thanos was alerted to what the Avengers were doing to in the future. Because she’s the only character with a connection to their future self, 2014 Nebula poses as the current timeline Nebula is able to go forward in time to bring Thanos and his massive army from 2014 to the present timeline. Eventually, 2014 Nebula is shot through the chest by present-day Nebula.

2014 Thanos

Conveniently enough, 2014 Thanos met the same fate the trillions faced in Avengers: Infinity War. After a massive third-act battle, Tony Stark was able to wrangle away the Infinity Stones and do his own version of the snap, dusting away 2014 Thanos and his massive army of Outriders and various alien allies — a move that came at a cost…

Tony Stark

Stark’s snap cost him his life. Not being able to take the brunt force of the six Infinity Stones, Stark made the ultimate sacrifice so that Thanos would be stopped and the universe could carry on without the Mad Titan meddling in their affairs.