What WWE’s Charlotte Flair Could Look Like As Thor

Marvel’s Phase 4 will usher in some new faces to the MCU, and that could very well include a new Thor. If that’s the case, this new image makes a compelling case to cast WWE superstar Charlotte Flair in the role.

Charlotte Flair has made no bones about the fact that she loves Thor, and would definitely be open to playing the part. Fans have also embraced that casting and Madtrillainy went one step further and created some beautiful art putting her in the armor of Jane Foster, Marvel’s Thor over the last several years.

As you can see, the results are fantastic, and if you were on the fence regarding this idea you might reconsider after seeing this. Charlotte just has an aura of confidence and power, and wielding the thunder powered Mjolnir in the image certainly doesn’t hurt that. You can check out the image below.

I saw people wanting Charlotte as Thor, so i created this 😊 Hope you like it @MsCharlotteWWE #WWE #Thor pic.twitter.com/OgEh5lH0Tg — thatboyphil (@Madtrillainy) April 29, 2018

Charlotte recently spurred this idea forward after a fan shared a sided by side picture of Charlotte and a Thor statue. The statue shows Thor holding both Mjolnir and Jarnbjorn, and the fan couldn’t get over the similarities between the two images (weapons not withstanding), saying “@MsCharlotteWWE @2ndNatureFlair Good golly…even the pose is the same!!!”

Charlotte couldn’t have agreed more, adding “meant to be…..”.

In the comics, Jane Foster took on the mantle of Thor after Odinson was deemed unworthy to hold Mjolnir any longer (thanks to the Seeker). While this granted her immense power as Thor, it also had an unfortunate side effect on her earthly body. Jane was fighting off cancer, but every time she transformed into Thor her body would purge all the chemo from her body, as it deemed it toxic. That made her fight when in human form was that much harder, and recently she sacrificed herself to defeat the Mangog and save the world.

While she might not be around in the comics any longer, if Chris Hemsworth was to leave the MCU it would make sense for the movies to pass the baton to a new Thor, and Charlotte Flair wants Marvel to keep her in mind.

As for WWE, up next for Charlotte is Money in the Bank, where she’ll be taking part in a Ladder Match against Alex Bliss, Ember Moon, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Natalya, Lana, and one remaining mystery superstar. Money in the Bank takes place on Sunday, June 17.