X-Men: Dark Phoenix Character Posters Tease Every Hero Has a Dark Side

20th Century Fox has released 10 new character poster for Dark Phoenix, the next (and likely final) installment of the X-Men movies series. The posters feature the stars of the film and tease that every hero has a dark side, tapping into the theme of Jean Grey’s corruption by the power of the Phoenix Force. Keep reading to see all of the character posters (via IGN).

In Dark Phoenix, “The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Phoenix is written and directed by Simon Kinberg and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

In a previous interview, Turner acknowledged the pressure to get this version of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” right. “Yes a lot of pressure,” she said. “I knew Simon [Kinberg, writer and director] was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘f*****k.” I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course, there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

Are you excited about Dark Phoenix? Let us know in the comments. Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on June 7th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Sophie Turner as Phoenix

James McAvoy as Professor X

Michael Fassbender as Magneto

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Nightcrawler

Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique

Alexandra Shipp as Storm

Nicholas Hoult as Beast

Tye Sheridan as Cyclops

Evan Peters as Quicksilver

Jessica Chastain