X-Men: Dark Phoenix Emoji Released on Twitter

It’s just a matter of days until X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives in theaters, and it looks like Twitter is celebrating in a rather adorable way. In honor of the film’s release, a series of special emojis have been released on Twitter, which correspond with various Dark Phoenix-related hashtags. You can check out a tweet showcasing them all below.

The emojis cover all of the film’s principal cast members, from the notable members of the team to Jessica Chastain’s mysterious villain “Smith”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, I was sent the script immediately, so it was pretty clear, she was otherworldly,” Chastain told ComicBook.com of her character. “Basically I’m there to encourage Jean to be her full self and that includes the darkness. I was like, I was saying something, I was like the little devil whispering in her ear, on her shoulder.”

To an extent, Dark Phoenix brings about an interesting impasse for Fox’s Marvel universe, and not just because of the epic storyline that it seeks to adapt. The film is already being dubbed the last official entry in the X-Men franchise before Disney has the ability to reboot the characters under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even with all of that in the background, it sounds like Dark Phoenix is aiming to bring an epic third act for the franchise as a whole.

“I approach this movie as the culmination of 20 years of storytelling, of living with the X-Men for all this time and watching this family come together, and this movie is the movie that challenged that family and tears them apart in a new way,” Kinberg recently told ComicBook.com. “And so I imagined it as the culmination, and I even pitched it to the studio, as this is the culmination of this cycle of X-Men stories. Which there will be more X-Men movies in the future no doubt, but this particular cycle with this cast, it felt like it was time to do kind of what Game of Thrones has done, what Endgame has done, really see them challenged in a new way and sort of survive and go off into the sunset.”

What do you think of Dark Phoenix‘s Twitter emoji? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

X-Men: Dark Phoenix arrives in theaters on Friday, June 7th.