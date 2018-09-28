X-Men: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Teaser Released

After months of waiting, the first trailer for the next X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, arrives tonight on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS.

Star Sophie Turner made the announcement via her Instagram page. She shared a tease that shows her character, Jean Grey, in a cosmic setting as the voices of the other X-Men argue about Professor X’s decision.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Turner wrote, “Dark Phoenix. Tonight on @latelateshow with @j_corden @xmenmovies #darkphoenix See you there.”

Take a look above.

The dialogue in the teaser sounds like first Professor X and Mystique arguing about what Xavier did to Jean, then Beast blaming Xavier for what has happened, and Magneto accusing someone, possibly Jean, or being evil.

Dark Phoenix was delayed from its initial release date. The delay was reportedly in order to allow time for reshoots while still accommodating the schedules of the film’s busy stars, such as Turner, who had to film the final season of Game of Thrones.

Reactions to the footage suggest Dark Phoenix will have a darker tone than X-Men: Apocalypse, which is something star Evan Peters, who plays Quicksilver, seemed to hint at as well.

“I think it’s the classic X-Men: First Class tone, where there’s a bit of humor thrown in there, but it’s much darker than the previous one, Apocalypse,” Peters said. “Apocalypse was the ’80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it’s a dramatic film. There’s nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it’s gonna be a powerful one. It’s Dark Phoenix. I think it’s gonna be darker than we’re used to. It’s gonna be a change, but it’s gonna be fun for everybody.”

Dark Phoenix is the directorial debut of longtime X-Men film producer and writer Simon Kinberg (though he did direct that X-Men cameo in Deadpool 2). 20th Century has been quite secretive about Dark Phoenix so far. Set photos revealed that the X-Men will get some new costumes inspired by Frank Quitely’s early 2000s designs from New X-Men, and a few official photos offered the first look at several characters from the film, including Jessica Chastain’s mysterious alien character.

Are you excited for the Dark Phoenix trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Dark Phoenix opens in theaters February 14, 2019.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include Gambit on June 7, 2019 and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.