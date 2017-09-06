X-Men Fan Film Brings Cable To Life In Live-Action

After being teased in the end credits of the Deadpool movie, fans of the X-Men and X-Force are eagerly anticipating the cinematic debut of Cable – the time-travelling, mercenary, mutant son of Cyclops and frequent partner to Deadpool – in Deadpool 2.

But why wait for Deadpool 2 when a just-released X-Men fan film is offering up a strong live-action representation of Cable already? “Cable: Chronicles of Hope” is a short film that debuted today at the MCM London Comic Comic Con, and it’s a worthy watch for any X-Men fan.

“Cable: Chronicles of Hope” is inspired by the 2010 X-Men crossover event story “Second Coming.” Both stories see Cable returning to the present day with his adopted daughter, the “mutant messiah” Hope Summers, after raising her for years in the distant future. However, Cable and Hope are not greeted by the X-Men as they expected to be, but by militant, anti-mutant forces instead.

“Cable: Chronicles of Hope” is primarily focused on Cable and Hope Summers’ battle with a group of Purifiers, religious extremists who violently oppose the existence of mutants. Through this battle, viewers get to see Cable’s mastery of combat and the art of war, as well as his paranoia and the rough life Hope Summers has been forced to lead.

“Cable: Chronicles of Hope” also features brief but eventful appearances by X-Men Nightcrawler and Bishop.

“Cable: Chronicles of Hope” was produced by K&K Productions, a professional video production company based in Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom. The short film was written, directed, and produced by George & Harry Kirby, and co-directed by Nathan Stickley. The cast includes Solvi Fannar as Cable, with Patrick Girts provided Cable’s voice, Christine Lynn as Hope Summers, Grant Stevens as Nightcrawler, and Phillip Ray Tommy as Bishop.

In addition to the finished film above, K&K Productions also released a trailer for the short film and a behind-the-scenes video showing how “Cable: Chronicles of Hope” was made.

Deadpool 2 will introduce Cable into the X-Men movies universe. Rumor has it that Kyle Chandler’s name was floated around for the role of Cable, but the idea caused tension between Deadpool director Tim Miller and star/producer Ryan Reynolds that eventually led to Miller leaving the sequel.

Twentieth Century Fox is now conducting a search for a new Deadpool 2 director. While some fans want Quentin Tarantino to direct, rumor has it that one of the directors of John Wick is the frontrunner, with a few other names also in contention.

In addition to introducing Cable, Deadpool 2 is also said to introduce the mutant called Domino. Domino is a fellow mercenary who was part of Cable’s original mercenary crew called Six Pack. Domino and Cable were also a romantic couple for a time, and she joined up with Cable again when he transformed the New Mutants into the paramilitary mutant team called X-Force.

The rumored short list to play Domino includes actresses MacKenzie Davis, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Lizzy Caplan.

The script for Deadpool 2 is currently being worked on by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.