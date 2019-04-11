Here’s Why the ‘X-Men’ and ‘Fantastic Four’ Should Create the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse

If you’ve been on the internet at any point over the past few months, you ought to know by now that the Disney and Fox merger is finally complete, resulting in the live-action rights for characters under Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four banners reverting back to Disney and Marvel Studios. As Marvel Studios presumably already had the next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in various forms of development prior the closure of the deal, it’s unlikely the studio will release an X-Men or Fantastic Four film prior to 2021.

Even then, Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, and the rest of the crew at Marvel Studios have a tremendous task ahead of them as they work to introduce some of the most popular comic book creators ever created into Hollywood’s most successful franchise. How exactly do they plan on introducing those characters into the MCU?

What if they introduced any and all X-Men or Fantastic Four properties into a cinematic universe separate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at first? If you haven’t rage quit this article just by that mention, hear me out.

The bread and butter of Marvel Studios has been to take unconventional properties and develop them over time. From Iron Man and Captain America to the Guardians of the Galaxy, the movie room of the House of Ideas has proven it’s willing to take risks — and that’s why it makes sense to turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

It’s taken 10 years and near two dozen movies for the studio to get where they’re at today and they show no signs of stopping. That said, here’s an idea you can chew on: what if the current iteration of the MCU proceeded as normal and the X-Men and Fantastic Four spawned an alternate universe? And the kicker of it all — Marvel Studios could then use Secret Wars as the world’s next big Thanos-like build up in ten years to merge both universes after the X-Men and Fantastic Four have found footing under the Disney brand.

Joe and Anthony Russo have gone on record before saying they’d love to do a film based on the fan-favorite Marvel Comics event, but they’re likely taking a break from Marvel for a few years after Avengers: Endgame comes and goes. Let the Russos build up their own production studio in AGBO, build back up the brands of the X-Men and Fantastic Four and in a few more years, welcome the brothers home with a movie that’d likely dwarf the box office of Endgame.

How do you think Marvel Studios will introduce the X-Men and Fantastic Four? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

