Zazie Beetz Says She Would Be Willing to Play Storm in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Ahead of 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, actress Zazie Beetz auditioned for the role of Storm, one of the most recognizable X-Men characters from the pages of Marvel Comics. Fox ended up passing on Beetz and giving the role to Alexandra Shipp (who remains one of the few bright spots in Apocalypse), but the loss of the part actually worked out in her favor. Beetz went on to land the role of Domino in Deadpool 2, which helped cement her status as one of the hottest rising stars in Hollywood. A couple of years later, she now plays a pivotal part in Joker opposite Joaquin Phoenix, meaning that Beetz is featured in the two highest grossing R-rated films in box office history.

Beetz is doing great without the Storm role, but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t be open to taking on the popular character in the future. After all, there’s about to be an opportunity for someone to play Storm pretty soon, now that the rights to the X-Men characters belong to Disney and Marvel Studios. Would Beetz want to play Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

This week, Beetz spoke with ScreenGeek at an event and asked about the potential of trying out for Storm again, now that it takes place in the MCU.

“Yeah, I think I would be down,” Beetz replied. “I guess obviously it depends on the script and it depends on if I think it’s a good script. I think it would be super fun to do that. Storm also essentially is such an iconic character. I mean it would be kind of big shoes to fill, I think. I wouldn’t want to confuse audiences too much and be all over the place and now I’m doing DC as well. I think it would be super fun. I think it would be a dope opportunity.”

Her role as Domino could prove to be a significant hurdle if Beetz did seek out Storm down the road. After all, the Deadpool characters, like the other Mutants, are now owned by Marvel Studios. It would make sense if Kevin Feige and his producers didn’t want one actor to have two major roles simultaneously, especially if they somehow find a way to connect the Deadpool franchise to the rest of the MCU.

