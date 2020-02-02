Watch The Rock Introduce Chiefs and 49ers at Super Bowl 2020

The 100th season of the NFL, Super Bowl 2020, came to an emphatic end when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson proved, once again, he is the best to ever do it on a microphone. The People's Champion introduced the key members of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in a pre-game video which aired on Fox ahead of Super Bowl 54. Johnson called out players such as Patrick Mahomes, George Kittle, and other members of both teams in a pre-taped segment which has just about everyone fired up and ready to run through a brick wall, including the athletes themselves who took the field in Miami for the big game.

The NFL has previously used celebrities to introduce the big game and its respective star athletes but this one seems to be taking it to another level. Johnson, in the midst of his Teremana tequila world tour, managed to find time to shoot this promo.

Check out the video of Johnson's Super Bowl 54 intro in the tweet below.

Now, fans can look forward to Johnson joining the world of comic book movies, as his next production following Red Notice will be DC's Black Adam. The actor has pronounced himself a massive comic book fan as he started training for the role last last year.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people," Johnson wrote in an Instagram poist. "It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. "

Are looking forward to his Black Adam work?

Black Adam hits theaters December 22, 2021.

