The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Is Returning To Theaters

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 76th Academy Awards, which were a big one for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Peter Jackson's epic threequel won all 11 Academy Awards it was nominated for, including Best Picture. Before the third installment's big night, the first two films in the trilogy left their respective awards seasons as winners. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring won four Oscars, and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers won two. Over the years, the extended cuts of each film have become a fan-favorite way to experience the trilogy. If you prefer the longer versions, you're in luck, because Fathon Events is releasing the extended cuts in theaters in June.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring is being released in theaters on June 8th, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is following on June 9th, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is closing out the three-day event on June 10th.

"Peter Jackson's award-winning 'The Lord of the Rings Trilogy' includes: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. The Trilogy tells the story of a meek hobbit of The Shire and eight companions setting out on a journey to Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring and the dark lord Sauron," Fathom Events' website reads. You can purchase tickets here.

How Long Are The Lord of the Rings Extended Cuts?

There's a significant amount of extra footage in the extended cuts of The Lord of the Rings, so you may need to plan for some bathroom breaks. The Fellowship of the Ring's original 178-minute runtime is extended to 228 minutes, The Two Towers' 179-minute runtime is stretched to 235 minutes, and The Return of the King's 201-minute runtime is changed to a whopping 263 minutes.

When Is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Being Released?

Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power doesn't yet have a release date, but it is expected to release on Prime Video later this year.

"What I know and what I can say for a fact is that it's going to be darker, and it's going to be edgier and more character-driven," director Charlotte Brändström previously shared with MovieZine. "I still think that we have some very interesting episodes coming up. I watched all of them over Christmas, just the cuts. I think it's going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well."

Stay tuned for updates on Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power before it premieres later this year.