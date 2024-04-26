Sydney Sweeney Dethrones Rebel Moon Atop Netflix Top 10

The second of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies debuted this past weekend and quickly rose to the top of Netflix's movie charts. Unfortunately, like its predecessor, it couldn't hang on to the number one spot for very long. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver was dethroned as Netflix's top movie less than a week after it premiered, thanks to Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Anyone But You, Sony's hit rom com that debuted in theaters back in December, was just added to Netflix's lineup in the United States on Wednesday. It took just one day for subscribers to make the film the biggest on Netflix's entire roster.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Anyone But You as the number one movie on the service, with Rebel Moon 2 following at number two.

You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!