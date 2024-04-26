Sydney Sweeney Dethrones Rebel Moon Atop Netflix Top 10
Anyone But You is now the biggest movie on Netflix.
The second of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies debuted this past weekend and quickly rose to the top of Netflix's movie charts. Unfortunately, like its predecessor, it couldn't hang on to the number one spot for very long. Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver was dethroned as Netflix's top movie less than a week after it premiered, thanks to Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.
Anyone But You, Sony's hit rom com that debuted in theaters back in December, was just added to Netflix's lineup in the United States on Wednesday. It took just one day for subscribers to make the film the biggest on Netflix's entire roster.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Anyone But You as the number one movie on the service, with Rebel Moon 2 following at number two.
You can check out the full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Anyone But You
"At a lavish destination wedding, two singles whose one date ended badly pretend to be a couple to pacify their interfering parents and make his ex jealous."
2. Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver
"From the director of 300, Man of Steel and Army of the Dead comes this sci-fi action film about a band of rebel warriors making an impossible stand."
3. King Richard
"Will Smith won an Oscar for his performance as the Williams' sisters ambitious father in this biopic the Washington Post calls 'poignant and inspiring.'"
4. Rust Creek
"Pursued through the wilderness by two ruthless criminals, a college student accepts help from an enigmatic recluse who hides a dark secret of his own."
5. Smurfs: The Lost Village
"Smurfette and best pals Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty journey deep into the Forbidden Forest to save a mysterious lose village from evil wizard Gargamel."
6. Anna
"Ready to leave a life of abuse, a woman becomes a KGB assassin and goes undercover as a model in Paris. But all deals are off when her cover is blown."
7. Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp
"When a wacky woodpecker stirs up chaos in the forest, he sets out to save a beloved summer camp — and discovers a treasure right under his beak."
8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
9. What Jennifer Did
"Jennifer Pan's mother has been murdered. Her father's in a coma. When he finally wakes up, his evidence changes the course of the entire investigation."
10. Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire
"Blasting to No. 1 globally, this sci-fi fantasy film about a quest to recruit warriors is from the director pf 300, Man of Steel and Army of the Dead."