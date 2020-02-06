The Big Lebowski Sequel The Jesus Rolls Full Trailer Lands Online

More than two decades after fans met him in The Big Lebowski, John Turturro returns as Jesus Quintana for the follow-up film The Jesus Rolls, which just earned the full-length trailer below. Lebowski came from the Coen Brothers, while this new film was written and directed by Turturro himself. Jesus' screen time in the original film, as a bowler challenging Jeff Bridges' The Dude, was relatively minimal, but his charismatic performance made him one of the film's most memorable characters. While the release of the new trailer is sure to excite fans, there are currently no official details regarding a release date, other than sometime this year.

In the new film, "The Jesus rolls on. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou), and embarks on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance."

The film also stars Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson.

Surely some fans will be disappointed that Joel and Ethan Coen didn't helm this film, but Turturro previously detailed that the pair gave him their blessing.

“They’re my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more,” Turturro shared with The Independent. “They said, you gotta do it cause we’re not doing it! If I have something to show, I show it to them if they’re around.”

Given the 22-year wait for the new film, audiences are surely chomping at the bit to witness the endeavor, with the lack of an official release date sure to frustrate some fans. Luckily, both Turturro and the representatives of Screen Media are excited to get the film out into the world after securing distribution rights last year at the Rome Film Festival.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” Turturro said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences.”

“It’s an honor to be working with John Turturro again,” Seth Needle, SVP of worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media said in a statement. “His passion for storytelling and character building is unparalleled, so it goes without saying that people should be excited for the Jesus.”

Stay tuned for details on the release of The Jesus Rolls.

