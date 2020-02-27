Ben Affleck Reveals Update for The Accountant 2, TV Series Plans

Just a few years ago, Ben Affleck was riding high off of a wave of hits that he was producing, writing, directing, and starring in — and sometimes even all four — but one that surprised many people when it hit was his collaboration with filmmaker Gavin O'Connor in The Accountant. The movie about a genius and lethal accountant who works for nefarious criminal organizations was a hit at the box office, and immediately there were rumblings of a sequel being in the works or possibly even a spinoff series for television, but there hasn't been any major momentum in the years since The Accountant premiered.

Now Affleck is re-teaming with O'Connor for their latest film The Way Back, and the actor addressed the possibility of making The Accountant 2 during an interview with Collider.

"We've talked about it. There seems to be a debate whether or not to do a TV series version of it. The scriptwriter [Bill Dubuque] has become quite successful and busy, so he's off doing his thing. And somebody said to me, 'Well if we could find a script that we could retrofit and make into a sequel… But that's sort of tricky because the personality of the character is so specific, that doesn't really work to just say, 'Well, we used call this script Action Movie Shootout, and now we're going to call it The Accountant 2.'"

While Affleck is adamant in not rushing into any projects without a strong commitment to the story, he did admit that he would love the opportunity to play the title character again in the future.

"But it is one of the few movies that I've worked on, that I'd be thrilled to work with Gavin again and do that again. I had a great time. It was a lot of fun. It was an interesting twist on the genre and I'd love to do it. And if they want to produce a TV show version of it and I get some royalties, well that’s great too," Affleck said with a laugh.

O'Connor's future projects have been the subject of many rumors over the last few years, as he was previously attached to the Suicide Squad sequel that eventually became James Gunn's movie, as well as all of the rumors about The Accountant 2. Hopefully momentum picks up and Affleck can return to his last great thriller role.

Affleck can next be seen in The Way Back premieres on March 6.

