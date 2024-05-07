Furiosa: First Reactions Rave About Latest Mad Max Saga

George Miller flipped action movies on their heads back in 2015, when his long-gestating fourth Mad Max film set a fire in the souls of moviegoers. Mad Max: Fury Road was instantly regarded as a classic, and in the years since has become cemented as one of the greatest action films ever made. Later this month, Miller returns to the Wasteland of Mad Max with another entry to the story, and the hype surrounding its release couldn't be higher.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24th, but the reactions from the film's early screenings started arriving online Monday night. Everyone has been expecting another masterclass from George Miller, and it appears that's exactly what we're going to get.

The first reactions from Furiosa are filled with praise for Miller's direction, the incredible stunt work, and the performances from lead actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. If these reactions are any indication, we've got another all-timer on our hands.

You can check out some of the early reactions to Furiosa below!