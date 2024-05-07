Furiosa: First Reactions Rave About Latest Mad Max Saga
Early reactions to George Miller's latest praise it as another action masterpiece.
George Miller flipped action movies on their heads back in 2015, when his long-gestating fourth Mad Max film set a fire in the souls of moviegoers. Mad Max: Fury Road was instantly regarded as a classic, and in the years since has become cemented as one of the greatest action films ever made. Later this month, Miller returns to the Wasteland of Mad Max with another entry to the story, and the hype surrounding its release couldn't be higher.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24th, but the reactions from the film's early screenings started arriving online Monday night. Everyone has been expecting another masterclass from George Miller, and it appears that's exactly what we're going to get.
The first reactions from Furiosa are filled with praise for Miller's direction, the incredible stunt work, and the performances from lead actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth. If these reactions are any indication, we've got another all-timer on our hands.
You can check out some of the early reactions to Furiosa below!
A Legend in the Wasteland
brings me great joy to report that Furiosa is really, *really* fucking good.
operates in an extremely different gear than Fury Road (in ways that i suspect will frustrate some people), but also manages to make that movie even richer while carving its own legend in the wasteland.— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) May 7, 2024
Powerhouse Action
George Miller’s #Furiosa is powerhouse action filmmaking at its absolute best! A ferocious & relentlessly paced epic that expands the story of Furiosa and the Wasteland while delivering the craziest chases, the most bombastic characters & just plain stunning cinematography.… pic.twitter.com/tLEADO3Zc2— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 7, 2024
Deeply Affecting
Jesus George Miller! #Furiosa engulfs you. At times it almost seems to exceed the canvas of the #IMAX format it is THAT big – and yet at times has a deeply affecting intimacy. Echoing cinematic elements from the 50s through the 80s, it’s a rich, smart vision the cast revels in 👍 pic.twitter.com/1C7NWHqUJ7— Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) May 7, 2024
Why We Go to the Movies
Heavy metal cinema. Has all the fire & brimstone of Fury Road but still delivers something entirely unique.
George Miller is a movie making God. Anya Taylor-Joy is a MOVIE star. Chris Hemsworth’s delivers the best role of his career.
Furiosa is why we go to the movies. https://t.co/EPW9H8LxV9— Joe (@Cinema_Joe23) May 7, 2024
A Blast
Now that I can say so, #Furiosa is a BLAST! Made in the spirit of FURY ROAD, it’s still its own beast that thrives on exaggerated action and characters. Anya Taylor-Joy makes the character her own, but this is Chris Hemsworth’s chance to prove his worth as a character actor. pic.twitter.com/M2Nl7x6Fqu— Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) May 7, 2024
Colorful Mayhem
#furiosa is 2-and-a-half hours of colorful mayhem. Anya Taylor-Joy and Alyla Browne both get their fair share of screen time as the title character. Chris Hemsworth is like a villainous Thor with his red cape and long hair. It's one of the most brutal Mad Max films yet. pic.twitter.com/2DazmK6ezk— John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) May 7, 2024
Great
Well, I saw Furiosa tonight and it was great.— Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) May 7, 2024
Visual Feast
WITNESS ME: Furiosa is a visual feast and spectacular marvel, an antithesis to Fury Road in that where that film is sparse this is verbose and epic, and where once was a nigh silent film is now a massive canvas of dystopia, despair, and glory pic.twitter.com/ufrTON5jom— David Crow (@DCrowsNest) May 7, 2024