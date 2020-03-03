Sony's Connected Movie Trailer Released

Sony Pictures Animation hit it out of the park with their critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and now they're embarking on a brand new adventure that looks just as entertaining but in a completely different way. The new film is titled Connected and introduces fans to the Mitchell family in an original adventure from Gravity Falls' Mike Rianda. The film is also produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and together with Jeff Rowe, their brand of humor and banter is a perfect fit for a family road trip movie. In Connected, Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) is off to college, but in an effort to improve their relationship before she leaves, her father Rick cancels her plane ticket and opts to drive her to college with the whole family, and it's going to be a pretty entertaining journey, to say the least.

Traveling with family is always, well, stressful to say the least, but when you add in the fact that technology is trying to take over the Earth, you've got yourself an adventure not quite like any other, and we can't wait to see the rest.

You can check out the full trailer below.

Connected is directed by Mike Rianda and co-directed by Jeff Rowe, and is executive produced by Will Allegra and Louis Koo. The film is produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kurt Albrecht, and stars Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Alivia Colman.

You can find the official description below.

"Sony Pictures Animation’s Connected is an original animated comedy from director Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie), about an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie’s wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!"

Connected hits theaters on September 18th.

Are you excited for Connected? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.