Descendants: The Rise of Red Releases New Music Video

Descendants: The Rise of Red debuted a new music video starring China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall. "What's My Name (Red Version)" sees the two performers revisiting a Descendants 2 favorite. (Along with a sly little nod to mega-star Taylor Swift's penchant for retooling her existing songs during the lead-up to The Eras Tour.) Uma is the daughter of Ursula and Kylie Cantrall's Red is the daughter of the Queen of Hearts. The newest VK, or Villain Kid, is ready to show the world what they've got. Check out the video down below!

Fans can look forward to seven new original songs in Descendants: The Rise of Red. Recently, Disney released a teaser trailer that got people excited for the latest entry in the popular franchise. In that soundtrack are two reprises and a cover of "So This Is Love." There's going to be some serious Descendants mania going on all over social media when The Rise of Red premieres.

Descendants: The Rise of Red Original Soundtrack Track Listing

"Red" Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Alex Boniello

"So This Is Love" Performed by Brandy and Paolo Montalban

"Love Ain't It" Performed by Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Brandy and Malia Baker "What's My Name (Red Version)" Performed by China Anne McClain and Kylie Cantrall "Fight of Our Lives" Performed by Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker

"Life Is Sweeter" Performed by Descendants – Cast

"Perfect Revenge" Performed by Dara Reneé, Anthony Pyatt, Joshua Colley, Mars and Peder Lindell

"Shuffle of Love" Performed by Ruby Rose Turner

"Get Your Hands Dirty" Performed by Malia Baker and Morgan Dudley "Life Is Sweeter (Reprise)" Performed by Rita Ora and Kylie Cantrall

"Life Is Sweeter (Remix)" Performed by Descendants – Cast

"Bad Reputation" Performed by Kylie Cantrall

"Descendants: The Rise of Red Score Suite" Performed and Composed by Torin Borrowdale



What Is Descendants: The Rise Of Red About?

(Photo: Disney)

Disney has a synopsis for the new movie: "Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella's perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red's mother down her villainous path."

"In addition to Malia Baker, who plays Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming, the film stars a new ensemble of VKs and legacy characters, including Brandy as Cinderella, Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, Dara Reneé as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella, Joshua Colley as Young Hook, Peder Lindell as Morgie, Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin, Paolo Montalban as King Charming, and Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter. China Anne McClain is back as fan-favorite Uma and the new principal at Auradon Prep. Melanie Paxson also reprises her role as Fairy Godmother."

Are you excited about Descendants: The Rise of Red? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!