Evil Dead: Another New Spinoff Movie in Development

The Evil Dead series looks to be on the verge of a major resurgence, as Deadline confirms today that another new spinoff is being developed by The Last Stop in Yuma County filmmaker Francis Galluppi. Earlier this year, Sébastien Vaniček was announced as developing an entry into the series, and while the original trilogy of Evil Dead films and the STARZ series Ash vs. Evil Dead all focused on the exploits of Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams, the upcoming films look to be following the trend of last year's Evil Dead Rise to be standalone adventures set in the frightening world of the franchise.

Original director Sam Raimi shared in a statement, "Francis Galluppi is a storyteller who knows when to keep us waiting in simmering tension and when to hit us with explosive violence. He is a director that shows uncommon control in his feature debut."

No plot details about either spinoff have been revealed at this point, as the projects are in early stages. While Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise was initially developed as an HBO Max exclusive, it ultimately pivoted to become a theatrical release.

While there's been no confirmed talks of continuing the narrative Evil Dead Rise, star Lily Sullivan confirmed earlier this year that there have been plenty of talks about the possibility.

"There's been many, many conversations, many alt paths, many possibilities, which are all quite whack and fun and great. And whatever ends up coming to fruition, I'm excited for it. But yeah, I can't say anything on it though, but yeah, excited," Sullivan shared with ComicBook.com. "It's all literally up to the universe of the Evil Dead gods. In a great way, until you cross the bridge, that's just what it is. The blessings of this industry, and the curse, you have to walk into the unknown, so people should also walk into Monolith. Look at that."

Vaniček's film might be in the earliest stages of development, but he did recently offer an update on how he is approaching the material.

"The first thing [Sam Raimi and his team] asked me was, 'What would be your Evil Dead?' And there was the word 'your,' so that was like, 'Yeah, that gives me some artistic freedom,' and I think I understood what's Evil Dead and I was like, 'Okay, if this is Evil Dead, I will do this and that because I want to explore this and that,'" Vaniček confirmed to ComicBook.com. "And they liked my answer and that's why they gave me this job."

He continued, "But I love what Sam Raimi did. He was a 20-something-year-old guy with a camera and he wanted to do something crazy, so he did a lot of crazy shots and he wanted to shock the audience, and that's something I really identify with because I was this guy ... I did a lot of short movies with my team without any money or anything ... I also like the vision of Fede Álvarez, for example, in 2013 when he thought, 'Okay, let's do an Evil Dead movie, but let's do it a more realistic way because now the audience grew up and now we need to have something less a bit ... I would say silly, less funny.' And I'm thinking about doing something that would give justice to both of these visions. The vision, the real vision, something realistic that hurts you, a mean movie that moves you, and when you go up to the theater, you are like, 'What the hell?'"

Stay tuned for updates on the Evil Dead franchise.

Are you excited for another Evil Dead? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!