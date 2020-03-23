John Wick Wishes Everyone A Happy National Puppy Day

✖

If there's one thing that is integral to the John Wick franchise beyond its stunning fight choreography or its insistence on giving cameos and major roles to the best characters, it's the love of dogs on display in the series. As fans of the first movie know, the entire franchise really got started after John Wick's wife left him a new puppy following her death, which was then killed by mobsters in a petty revenge plot. This event triggered a non-stop ride that has carried on for three movies and counting, so it only makes sense for the John Wick social media channels to mark the occasion of National Puppy Day. We all could use an extra smile in our lives about now, so check out their post below!

Since the first John Wick was released in 2014 the series has become a new iconic staple in pop culture. The three films have combined for over $537.2 million worldwide, each movie cumulatively out grossing its predecessor by 200% with each new film. A fourth movie is officially on the way too with series director Chad Stahelski previously saying he and Reeves are willing to continue on with the franchise so long as the box office numbers warrant additional movies.

“I enjoy making these movies because there’s no limit,” Stahelski said last year “We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we’re in the entertainment business. We’ll let the audience figure that out.”

John Wick 4 is set for release May 21, 2021, and is currently scheduled to open opposite none other than the other major 2021 vehicle for Keanu Reeves, The Matrix 4. A television spin-off set in this universe about the film's The Continental hotel is also in the works for a 2021 debut. It's unclear how the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus will effect the production schedules and release of both films and the series, but check back here for more details on them as we learn them.

