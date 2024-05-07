Deadpool & Wolverine: New TV Spot Highlights Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's High-Octane Action

Marvel Studios is two months away from its lone theatrical release this year. Deadpool & Wolverine represents the first time that either famed 20th Century Fox character will operate within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a move that was first made possible when Disney acquired the company in 2019. The movie brings back Ryan Reynolds to cap off his trilogy in grand fashion, as he reunites with Hugh Jackman for the first time since X-Men Origins: Wolverine. While that story's depiction of Deadpool was panned by fans and critics alike, there were shades of promise in Wade Wilson's opening scene alongside Logan. That charm and chemistry is being set to maximum effort in Deadpool & Wolverine, a reunion 15 years in the making.

New Deadpool & Wolverine TV Spot Highlights High-Octane Action

The ultimate X team-up is dialing up the action.

The latest TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine sets itself to Phil Collins's "In The Air Tonight" and recycles prior trailer footage in a way that emphasizes the slicing and dicing of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's excellent adventure.

"I don't know anything about saving worlds," Deadpool lectures Wolverine. "But you do."

The frenemies battle TVA agents in an Avengers: Age of Ultron-esque setting and a menagerie of misfits in The Void's wasteland as Collins sings that he's been "waiting for this moment, for all [his] life."

You can watch the new TV spot below...

That action is largely thanks to Jackman's Wolverine, complete in his comic-accurate blue and yellow suit for the first time in live-action.

"From the moment I put it on here, I was like, 'How did we never do this?' It looked so right," Jackman said. "It felt so right. I was like, 'That's him.' There are different sides of Wolverine we haven't seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me."

"I just felt privileged every day because you're talking about two massive movie stars in their most iconic roles," director Shawn Levy said in a recent interview. "It also gave me an opportunity. It's the third Deadpool movie, but it's not Deadpool 3. It's a different thing that's very much Deadpool & Wolverine. And it's not trying to copycat anything from the first two movies. They were awesome, but this is a two-hander character adventure."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.