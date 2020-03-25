Hellboy Reboot Failure Blamed On Del Toro Fans By David Harbour

✖

Hopes were high for David Harbour's Hellboy reboot when it was announced, but that did not translate into box office success, unfortunately. The reboot only cost $50 million to make, but it ended up only bringing in $44 million worldwide, pretty much killing any sequel or franchise hopes. There are a variety of reasons that the film didn't catch on with audiences, but during a recent Instagram Live, Harbour identified one key reason he feels the film didn't end up a success. That would be the love for Guillermo del Toro and Ron Pearlman's original Hellboy movies, which Harbour says kind of killed the movie before it could even hit theaters (via ScreenRant).

"I think it failed before we began shooting because I think that people didn’t want us to make the movie and for some reason there was like a big… Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman created this iconic thing that we thought could be reinvented and then they certainly - the loudness of the internet was like, 'We do not want you to touch this.' And then we made a movie that I think is fun and I think had its problems but was a fun movie and then people were just very very against it and that’s people’s right but I learned my lesson in a lot of different ways," Harbour said.

The love is very real for Del Toro and Perlman's original films, and Harbour is right that some fans were simply not interested in a new interpretation. That said, there were others who were excited to see a new take, and as he mentions in his comments, there were other problems with the film as well.

We wouldn't be surprised if it's a little while before we see another version of Hellboy hit the big screen unless of course the original team returns for a third movie, which would be enough of a spark to get one in development. For now, you can enjoy the Hellboy reboot on home video, and you can find the official description below.

"Hellboy is back, and he's on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola's seminal work, this action packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero (David Harbour, "Stranger Things") called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants.

There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue (Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil series), a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world. Hellboy also features Ian McShane (John Wick), Daniel Dae Kim ("Hawaii Five-0" and "Lost"), and Sasha Lane (American Honey)."

Do you agree with Harbour's comments on Hellboy? Let us know in the comments!

