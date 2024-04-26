Alien: Romulus Director Shows Off Behind-the-Scenes Video for Alien Day

Alien: Romulus director Fede Alvarez is sharing a freaky behind-the-scenes video from the set of the latest Alien film.

As you can see in the video below, Alvarez and his crew are using some practical effects to create the Xenomorphs of Alien: Romulus – including radio-controlled animatronic versions of the dreaded "Facehuggers" that spawn the Xenomorphs!

Playing with my favorite toy on set of #AlienRomulus last summer. RC Facehugger created by the amazing team from @wetaworkshop Happy #AlienDay everybody! pic.twitter.com/XKqc5StFtR — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 26, 2024

Indeed it looks like an actual Facehugger is running around the set of Alien: Romulus in that video. The fact that the spidery legs and tail all move really gives the creature "life" and makes it look like an actual insectoid alien creature – while still fitting in the vein of the Facehuggers we've seen in so many Alien movies before.

Alien: Romulus is supposedly set between events of Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's Aliens, and will be a back-to-basics reboot, with a (seemingly) simple premise: "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The new Alien film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie's Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don't Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O'Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus Footage Description Revealed:

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

During a recent CinemaCon presentation, ComicBook.com reporters saw first footage from Alien: Romulus. Check out the description below:

"The footage begins with two young girls discovering a body. Another man is looking around the ship, which is glowing with red lights while encased samples begin to move.

A piece of technology shows that there is a light that can see through body parts, showing ligaments and bones. The aforementioned man has a button on his neck, which is pushed, prompting him to freeze and stare up at the ceiling while his eyes roll back and he reboots. Meanwhile, Facehuggers are hatching in front of him and dropping into the water at his feet. The rest of the crew notices something swimming by but are unaware... until one of them gets knocked over.

The creature jumps out and tries to hug his face, but gets launched into the glass. Another jumps off of a frozen Andy (David Jonsson) onto another's face, jabbing its legs into his mouth and eyes. The crew tries to close doors behind them to escape, but one of the Facehuggers gets through, prompting them to swat it back into glass, which cracks and lets them all in. In the end, one of the crew gets wrecked in the face by one of the Facehuggers.

In another clip, a character is not feeling well and grips their chest. The device to see through the body is used, showing the alien trying to break out of their ribs. They collapse, foam at the mouth, convulse, and accidentally kick the ship into motion before the alien bursts out of their chest. It's a bloody, visceral moment. The ship continues floating until it eventually crashes into a bigger one.

Finally, the presentation shows a teaser trailer filled with chaos, full-grown Xenomorphs, and terror."

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16th.