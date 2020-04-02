Top Gun: Maverick Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus

✖

Another day, another major blockbuster has been handed a significant delay. Top Gun: Maverick, which was originally set to hit theaters in June, has now been pushed to December. With the coronavirus pandemic keeping people at home and theaters out of commission, movie studios are taking precautions by moving many of their summer films to later in the year, next summer, or delaying them indefinitely. Paramount is now eyeing a Christmas release for Top Gun: Maverick, releasing the film on December 23rd.

Delaying Top Gun: Maverick wasn't the only move Paramount made on Thursday. The previously shelved A Quiet Place Part II is going to be hitting theaters on September 4th of this year. That should be considered good news for fans of the John Krasinski horror franchise, as the original indefinite delay caused some to worry it could get pushed to 2021 with some of the other big releases.

SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run was going to be arriving in theaters on May 22, but has now been delayed to July 31st. The Tomorrow War, which was going to be released in theaters on Christmas Day, has been removed from the schedule.

Top Gun: Maverick previously had its release date moved up by Paramount, before the pandemic caused theaters around the country to close.

Rather than a reboot of the Top Gun property, this new film is a continuation of the original story that sees Tom Cruise reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a much older pilot returning to the Top Gun school to help train a younger class of recruits. The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Jon Hamm. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski with a script from Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

