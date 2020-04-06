The Suicide Squad Star Idris Elba Putting Together Inspirational Collage About Coping With Coronavirus

✖

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has upended life for pretty much everyone around the world and it's something that Idris Elba knows all too well. In March, he and his wife both tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and while they both were asymptomatic, they experienced the challenges of quarantine and general uncertainty that many others face during this trying time. Now, The Suicide Squad star is putting together an inspirational collage to help people cope and offer hope during the pandemic.

Elba took to Twitter on Monday and asked fans to send him a picture or video that he could include in an "inspirational collage" he is putting together to document how people are coping. The project is intended to share optimism and hope, something Elba says we all need right now.

Please send me a pic or a video for the chance to take part in this inspirational collage I’m putting together to this song by Emanuel. It’s called ‘Need You’ (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/zy5WJX9G9e — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 6, 2020

"I want to document how people are coping, who they are coping with and what they absolutely NEED right now," he wrote. "Please send your entry to idrisneedsyou@gmail.com or #Needyou2020 across all platforms. WE ALL NEED HOPE RIGHT NOW."

As for his inspirational collage project, Elba said in his video that the one thing that's really been getting him through things is his wife.

"So, look, I'm putting together this sort of pictorial collage of the one thing that people need to get through this time," he said. "For me, it's definitely been Sabrina."

Back in mid-March, Elba shared on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after he realized that he was exposed to someone who had tested positive. He self-quarantined immediately with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, and encouraged others to take the coronavirus seriously. In the days following, Elba continued to thank fans for their support and update fans, revealing just a few days ago that while they had passed the quarantine period, they were continuing to stay safe and isolated. He also noted that the situation had presented its own difficulties as getting home was proving to be impossible.

"Just wanted to send you a little update on how we're doing," Elba said last week. "We're both doing okay, still asymptomatic. We've passed the quarantine period but we're a little bit stuck in limbo. We can't get a flight home, so we just have to sit still for a little bit. Other than that, we're okay, and we're so thankful for that. I think the worst has probably passed."

