Terminator: Survivors Features 1 Relentless T-800 That "Cannot Be Stopped"

The Terminator series is expanding in a somewhat unexpected direction later this year with the survival game Terminator: Survivors due out in October, and ahead of that release, we've gotten a better idea now of how the game will utilize the iconic Terminators that define the franchise. In this case, however, it sounds as though it's one particular Terminator players will have to deal with as opposed to waves of Terminator threats. New details shared this week by Nacon and developer Nacon Studio Milan confirmed that Terminator: Survivors will feature one persistent T-800 that hunts players, and based on what Nacon's said, it "cannot be stopped."

This insight into Terminator: Survivors and more details were shared in a post on the game's Steam page where the creators addressed some questions about the timeline, mechanics, and more. The eerie T-800 has of course been showcased in the trailers for the game released thus far alongside promises of scavengers and other threats for players to contend with beyond the Terminator itself, but it would seem this Terminator we've been seeing is very much the one that players will have to worry about.

"The game features a single T-800, a relentless and formidable hunter that cannot be stopped," one part of the post said.

In anticipation of there being plenty of questions about that decision, Nacon expanded on the explanation of why there's only the one T-800 to contend with. Part of that reasoning is to "uphold the integrity of the franchise's lore" where one Terminator was more than enough of a threat, and part of it pertains to gameplay so that players really feel like that T-800 is an entity worthy of your caution.

"We aimed to capture the essence of the first two films, where the looming threat of an unstoppable machine instilled a sense of dread and urgency," Nacon said. "By featuring a lone T-800 as the relentless antagonist, players are immersed in an atmosphere of constant peril and tension. Much like the protagonists in the movies, players will experience the harrowing sensation of being hunted by an adversary that knows no mercy and cannot be reasoned with."

From the way the T-800 is described in this game, it sure sounds a lot like Terminator: Survivors is taking a page or two from Resident Evil's books with those games employing the use of persistent threats like Mr. X, Nemesis, and Lady Dimitrescu. Given that Terminator: Survivors is an open-world survival game, however, it'll be interesting to see how this mechanic plays into that setup in regards to how you'll actually put space between you and the T-800 until you're actually safe.

Terminator: Survivors releases on October 24th, so expect to hear much more about the T-800 and other parts of the game between now and then.