Texas Chain Saw Massacre Coming to Pinball M

Adult-themed pinball game Pinball M from Zen Studios is adding another iconic franchise to its collection with a table inspired by David Blue Garcia's 2022 reboot Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The announcement was made on Zen Studios' Pinball Bites channel, where the team was able to share a bit more about what players can expect. "Put on the mask and rev the chainsaw – Leatherface returns to slaughter in pinball."

Further described as "one the most brutal pinball tables ever created," the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Pinball M table will have players step into the role of Leatherface to attack newcomers that are unfortunate enough to have wandered into your (pinball) town. Shooting the correct targets will allow players to sneak up on unsuspecting victims and create an epic bloodbath on a bus (like the one from the movie).

Pinball Bites also notes, "Our designer did not hold back, and this table is as twisted as the legendary character." The Texas Chainsaw Massacre pinball board was designed by Zoltan Vari. The game trailer notes several additional table features, including:

Play as Leatherface and terrorize the new arrivals who dare come into your town



Sneak up on unsuspecting victims by shooting the right targets to maim and massacre them



It's a Bloodbath in the Bus! Lock 3 balls then watch the mayhem unfold



RNN RRNNN RRRNNN! Keep revving the chainsaw to start a frenzy mode for increased points



Complete all Main Modes to face off against the last survivors in Wizard Mode. Don't let anyone escape!



Pinball machines for popular franchises certainly aren't anything new, but as the name would suggest these specific tables are aimed for a mature audience with themes from popular horror, or just outright violent, franchises. Pinball X is a free download on PlayStations 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The free download includes one table, Wrath of the Elder Gods: Director's Cut, but if you want to play on some of the other themed tables (including the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre table), you have to pay for the individual DLC table.

Pinball M already has a great list of tables inspired by owned properties including 3D Realms' Duke Nukem (Duke Nukem's Big Shot Pinball), Nightdive's System Shock (System Shock Pinball), Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight (Dead By Daylight Pinball), a table inspired by the horror master John Carpenter's The Thing (The Thing Pinball), and Child's Play (Chucky's Killer Pinball).

Zen Studios also revealed that Super League Football, a classic pinball table, is arriving to Pinball FX on May 16th, "just in time to celebrate one of the world's biggest sporting events."

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Pinball table comes to Pinball M June 6th, 2024. Will you be checking out the new table to create a bloodbath of your own?