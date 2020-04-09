Vin Diesel Drops The Last Witch Hunter Tease While in Quarantine

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly everyone's way of life, as people are called on to practice social distancing in the weeks ahead. The change in routine has given many people a newfound sense of free time -- and it seems like Vin Diesel isn't exempt from that. On Wednesday, Diesel took to Instagram to share a promotional photo of himself in The Last Witch Hunter, a 2015 film starring the action icon. In the caption of the photo, Diesel remarked that "some of the best scripts will be written" during this time of self-quarantine.

Does this mean that Diesel is teasing major forward momentum on a Last Witch Hunter sequel, which has been speculated about since 2015? Honestly, it's difficult to say. While the film definitely found a following, it was negatively received by critics, and only made $146.9 million at the worldwide box office. Still, Diesel has been adamant that a sequel could happen, even teasing last month that a follow-up is being "actively created".

“When a Last Witch Hunter comes out and it doesn’t destroy the box office you, under the old thinking, would go, ‘Well, maybe I should focus on something else.’ But nowadays what’s fascinating is that movies find you somehow.” Diesel told Collider last month. “As an artist, the more experienced I get, the more I am appreciating just the fact that my work somehow finds you and that you get to experience it at your own time and at your own pace, and I’m less concerned – and maybe it’s because of accolades. Maybe it’s because I’m a part of Avengers or I’m a part of Disney, I’m a part of Guardians and I’m a part of Fast and I’ve had so much of that wonderful experience that I think the higher thinking becomes – when people tell me that they love the Witch Hunter, and they want to see Michael Caine and I go into another one, I go, ‘Wow!’”

“Lionsgate is coming and saying, ‘We’re putting a writer on for the next one.’ That’s kinda cool! … And this is just recent, by the way," Diesel continued. "But it’s funny that you mentioned Last Witch Hunter because I’m in a meeting with Lionsgate and they’re actively creating the sequel to The Last Witch Hunter.”

The Last Witch Hunter follows Diesel as Kaulder, a witch hunter who has been killing monsters since the Black Plague. In the first film, which also stars Elijah Wood and Rose Leslie, Kaulder is tasked with stopping a plague from completely destroying New York City.

