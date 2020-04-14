Stephen Amell's Code 8 Is the #1 Movie on Netflix

Arrow star Stephen Amell is clearly a fan-favorite star amongst Netflix users, thanks to years of the DC TV show's success on the popular streaming service. If there was ever any doubt as to how strongly the folks on Netflix support Amell and his ventures, look no further than the streamer's current list of Top 10 movies. Code 8, the sci-fi film starring both Stephen and Robbie Amelll, recently arrived on Netflix. Just days later, it's the most popular movie on the entire service.

In case you haven't noticed, over the past few months, Netflix has been updating its lists of of Top 10 most popular titles on a daily basis, reflecting what people are watching on any given day. There is an overall list that encompasses everything on the site, as well specific lists for movies and TV shows. On Tuesday, Code 8 took over the #1 spot on the movies list, and the #3 spot on the overall list, behind only Tiger King and Ozark.

Code 8 is a spin on the superhero genre that depicts a world where people with super powers are looked down upon by the rest of society. In addition to starring in the film, both Amell brothers also serve as executive producers. Jeff Chan directed Code 8 from a script he co-wrote with Chris Pare.

There are newer movies on Netflix, many that made their world premiere on the service over the past couple of weeks, but Code 8 is currently more popular than all of them. Check out the complete Top 10 movies list below!