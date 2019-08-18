Bill & Ted Face the Music Finds Its Great Leader in Holland Taylor

With principal photography well underway for the third Bill & Ted, the production continues adding talent to its ever-expanding cast, with the latest to join the sprawling cast being Holland Taylor. Taylor took to her Twitter profile earlier this evening to share promotional art of her alongside the movie’s titular characters. According to the movie’s IMDb listing, Taylor will be playing a role called The Great Leader, presumably someone affiliated with the futuristic group Rufus (George Carlin) was from in the earlier films.

Let us all be excellent, together. pic.twitter.com/1bpxA8Xza0 — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) August 17, 2019

Most recently, Taylor appeared in the Julianne Moore-starring Gloria Bell. The actor and playwirhgt might be best known for hier roles in The Practice and Two and a Half Men. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 2013.

In addition to Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, and William Sadler returning to reprise their roles from previous entries inthe franchise, Bill & Ted Face the Music has also added Brigette Lundy-Paine (Billie Logan), Samara Weaving (Thea Preston), Anthony Carrigan, Kid Cudi, Beck Bennet, and Kristen Schaal in new roles.

The full synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music is below.

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have returned to write the script for the threequel. It will be directed by Galaxy Quest and Fun with Dick and Jane helmer Dean Parisot. Scott Kroopf will produce alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli will act as executive producer.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to bow August 21, 2020.