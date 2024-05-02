The Pope's Exorcist Sequel Confirmed by Producer

The world of The Pope's Exorcist is about to get a little bigger. The 2023 sleeper horror hit starring Russell Crowe has already amassed a dedicated fanbase, all of whom have been clamoring for The Pope's Exorcist to get a sequel. A follow-up film was in the works after the first entry left theaters, but some changes at Screen Gems have seemingly kept things from moving forward. Now, thankfully, that is changing. A new Pope's Exorcist is on the way.

Producer Jeff Katz took to social media on Wednesday to tell all of the fans of The Pope's Exorcist that their patience has paid off. He informed his followers that he officially received the call to move forward with the next film in the franchise.

"Amorth Nation — I just got the call. IT'S OFFICIALLY HAPPENING," Katz wrote in the post. "Thank you to the amazing [The Pope's Exorcist] fans. You made this happen. Gas up your Lambretta — get ready to ride."

Amorth Nation -- I just got the call. 📞📞



IT'S OFFICIALLY HAPPENING!!! ✌️✌️



"È un seguito, amici miei." 🐦🐦



Thank you to the amazing #ThePopesExorcist fans. You made this happen. Gas up your Lambretta – and get ready to ride. 🛵🛵 pic.twitter.com/oi48mdFAfp — It's Katz (@PodKatz) May 2, 2024

In a reply to a fan suggestion about the upcoming sequel's title, Katz revealed a hope for the franchise to keep the same naming system as the Planet of the Apes films.

"I personally want to go Planet of the Apes with it so you would get stuff like Pray for the Pope's Exorcist or Heaven Help the Pope's Exorcist and the like," the producer wrote. "But that's just me."

I personally want to go PLANET OF THE APES with it so you would get stuff like PRAY FOR THE POPE'S EXORCIST or HEAVEN HELP THE POPE'S EXORCIST and the like. But that's just me. — It's Katz (@PodKatz) May 2, 2024

Earlier this year, Crowe himself addressed the possibility of more Pope's Exorcist films. In fact, he went as far as to say there was a trilogy planned for the franchise if they were able to continue making them.

"Well that's in discussion at the moment," Crowe told The Six O'Clock Show. "The producers originally got the kick off from the studio not just for one sequel but for two. But there's been a change of studio heads at the moment, so that's going around in a few circles. But very definitely, man. We set that character up that you could take him out and put him into a lot of different circumstances. And remember, the man that's based on, Gabriele Amorth, he wrote 12 books. So we have more than enough source material to do one or two more of those films. But that probably won't be until next year."