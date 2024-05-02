Masters of the Universe Movie Reboot Gets Release Date

We might finally be seeing Eternia on the big screen. On Wednesday night, Amazon MGM revealed that the live-action Masters of the Universe movie will get a theatrical release, and is scheduled to debut on June 5, 2026. This marks the first update in a while for Masters of the Universe, which has been in and out of development for several years at multiple different studios. The current incarnation of the film will be directed by Bumblebee's Travis Knight, with a script from Chris Butler.

According to the studio's synopsis, in Masters of the Universe, 10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!

What Is Masters of the Universe About?

Set on the planet Eternia, Masters of the Universe largely focuses on the conflict between He-Man, a blonde muscle god, and his devious nemesis Skeletor. The franchise originally began in an animated series and toy line in the 1980s, before spinning out into comics and a cult-classic live-action movie led by Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella in 1987.

The franchise has already spawned two successful animated series on Netflix — She-Ra and the Princess of Power, and Masters of the Universe: Revolution.

Who Has Been Attached to the Masters of the Universe Movie?

Reports have swirled around the Masters of the Universe reboot for several years now, courting everyone from directors McG and Jon M. Chu to possible stars Kellan Lutz and Noah Centineo. Initially, the film was in the works at Netflix, with reports indicating that the film's budget woes led to it not coming to fruiition there. Reports from last year indicated that Masters of the Universe would be moving to Amazon MGM. The Lost City's Adam and Aaron Nee were initially attached to this new version of the project, which would have starred West Side Story and Rosaline actor Kyle Allen in the lead role of He-Man.

"It's so important to us that we don't shortchange this material," Aaron Nee explained in a previous interview with ScreenRant. "This is a huge movie, but it feels like it's our baby. It feels like we've got the the kind of closeness and affection that we would have for an indie project. It's so important to us that we get to take the audience to Eternia in a way where it feels like a rich, well-developed real place, like you are going to a real world and experiencing a real culture. Then also just having the kind of attention to detail for the adventure elements and all of those things and the costuming and the build time for all of those things, nothing is rushed, it's [being] done right."