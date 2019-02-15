‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Might Start Filming This Spring

After years of false starts and delays, it looks like Bill & Ted Face the Music will be going in front of the cameras this spring.

That’s according to Production Weekly, who list the film in their latest issue. Generally speaking, Production Weekly is right — unless something happens to stall a project, which is still plausible.

Bill & Ted 3 was expected to start filming on January 10th according to earlier reports, with Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot at the helm, and a new script by series writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Franchise stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are both coming back to reprise their roles as Bill S. Preston and Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan (respectively), in a storyline that will see their characters still awaiting a grand destiny and rock glory, even as middle-aged dads, while William Sadler reprises his role as the Grim Reaper. The story will apparently time-travel back to events within the first movie, allowing for George Carlin (who passed away in 2008) to appear. Recently, we spoke with the Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure princess Diane Franklin, who said she would love to reprise her role — or if they need a younger version of Joanna for time-travel, suggested that her daughter (comedian and filmmaker Olivia DeLaurentis) could pull it off.

You can see the synopsis (again, via PW) below:

When we last picked up with Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq., the most audacious dudes they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Bill & Ted Face the Music will see the duo long past their days as time-traveling teenagers and now weighed down by middle age and the responsibilities of family. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, they find much, much more than just a song.

Becoming more of a reality now makes some sense, given that the Twitter account for the film was recently verified, suggesting that they may start releasing some actual news, and letting fans stop speculating based on third party reports.

