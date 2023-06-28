Bird Box Barcelona Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for Bird Box Barcelona, the long-awaited sequel to the movie that captivated the internet in 2018. According to the streamer, the film follows Mario and his daughter, Anna, as they traverse Barcelona in search of shelter. Despite banding together with a crew that seems safe, a more nefarious threat looms just ahead. The movie apparently runs "in a parallel timeline" to the first movie, so don't expect direct connections between this movie and its Sandra Bullock-led counterpart. Ever since the first one exploded in popularity, Netflix saw franchise potential and started talking about creating a "Bird Box cinematic universe."

This is the second trailer for the new movie, with an earlier teaser coming out at the beginning of June. The film stars Mario Casas, Alejandra Howard, Naila Shuberth, Diego Calva, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Krypton's Georgina Campbell.

You can see the trailer below.

Bird Box was a major hit for Netflix when it was released during Christmas of 2018. The horror movie premise was simple and easy to do on a budget ($19.8 million): entities so powerful that the sight of them makes people kill themselves. It was an effective vehicle for some great acting talent (Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich) who made the feeling of ominous threat feel very real – often while wearing blindfolds.

Here's the official synopsis for Bird Box Barcelona:

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Alex Pastor and David Pastor (Carriers, Self/Less), will be co-directors of Bird Box Barcelona. The film will star Mario Casas as Sebastián, Naila Schuberth as Sophia, Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Diego Calva (Babylon), Alejandra Howard, Lola Dueñas, Patrick Criado, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Celia Freijeiro.

Bird Box Barcelona drops on the streamer on July 14.