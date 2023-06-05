Bird Box: Barcelona Trailer Released by Netflix

Bird Box Barcelona's official trailer has been released by Netflix – and you can watch it below!

The synopsis for the trailer reads: "From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

Alex Pastor and David Pastor (Carriers, Self/Less), will be co-directors of Bird Box Barcelona. The film will star Mario Casas as Sebastián, Naila Schuberth as Sophia, Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Diego Calva (Babylon), Alejandra Howard, Lola Dueñas, Patrick Criado, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Celia Freijeiro.

Bird Box was a major hit for Netflix when it was released during Christmas of 2018. The horror movie premise was simple and easy to do on a budget ($19.8 million): entities so powerful that the sight of them makes people kill themselves. It was an effective vehicle for some great acting talent (Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich) who made the feeling of ominous threat feel very real – often while wearing blindfolds. It's a concept that Netflix could easily expand and/or export, and the only real thing that is surprising about Bird Box: Barcelona is that it took this long for Netflix to get the next leg of the franchise off the ground.

However, Bird Box is admittedly more than just a high-concept horror film series: it's a Trojan horse for deep character stories in a horror vein. The first film was all about a woman named Malorie (Bullock) who gave birth when the entities began attacking (alongside another pregnant woman) and ended up having to enter motherhood by keeping two kids safe as she looked for a safe haven for them. The story unfolded in a creative way, jumping back and forth between flashbacks of the past (the horrific beginnings of the invasion) and the present-day challenge of Malorie trying to get the kids to a safe place. Hopefully, Bird Box Barcelona is as creative with its narrative approach as the first one; from the look of the trailer, it will definitely be bigger in scope.

Bird Box Barcelona will stream on Netflix starting on July 14th.