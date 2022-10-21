Black Adam: How Quintessa Swindell Put Their Stamp on Cyclone

Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been all over the news lately due to their completed their merger with Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under their freshly appointed CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl and even The Wonder Twins. Zaslav wants to usher in a new era for DC Films with him on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to map out their upcoming superhero films. One of the next big things that the studio will release is the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam, but it's already getting some pretty bad reviews. Alongside Johnson the film will star Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell and members of the Justice Society of America. The latter of the bunch recently sat down and had a discussion with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis and the actress revealed how they made the character their own.

"Yeah. I think the definitive, like, live action stamp, if I do say so myself, is just like, Cyclone's kind of like edgy, like punk lenient style, which I feel like I'm always trying to do for every character I play," Swindell told us. "But also for Cyclone too, I just wanted her to be the most unique she could possibly be. And for me, when I was looking at the source material and all of the comics, she just seemed so free and so bright eyed, and so optimistic about life. And I just really wanted to kind of like integrate that into the live-action, and really just have fun, honestly."

Johnson recently got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Dwayne Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Loved Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

