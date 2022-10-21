The Rock Teases Insane Audience Reaction to Black Adam in London

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is out in full-force promoting the release of his new DC movie Black Adam, and he's teasing that the audience reaction to the film over in London is nothing less than "insane." In a Twitter post, The Rock shared video of the cast of Black Adam arriving in London for the film's premiere with an entire mob of DC movie fans turning out to make the premiere look like an actual event. Take a look for yourself (and what the cast's drip looked like) in the video from The Rock, below:

"Insane audience reaction last night for #BlackAdam in London 🔥 🔥 🔥 Blown away." -The Rock

As seen in The Rock's video Dwayne Johnson donned a colorful Purple silk suit – a far cry from the "man in black" persona he's had to maintain the last few years. Aldis Hodge wore a black suit with a vest top, echoing his look as Hawkman in the film. Marwan Kenzari (Sabbac) looked heavenly in a white gown, Quintessa Swindell looked sporty in a white velour sweatsuit and Noah Centineo and Pierce Brosnan kept it traditional in some nicely tailored suits, with Noah, keeping it modern with an undershirt and jacket combo. The video also reveals the outfits that the cast had for their press interviews, with Brosnan echoing Johnson's look with a stunning light purple suit.

So far, it looks like Black Adam is riding a nice wave of hype into opening weekend. Premiere events in NY and London have both seemed to bring out big and enthusiastic crowds, and it looks as though the film is poised to easily win the box office in its premiere weekend. That all said, Black Adam is having a somewhat tough time with critics in its first wave of reactions. The Rotten Tomatoes score for Black Adam sits at 54% (at the time of writing this), which may seem middling, but comes with the ominous note of being a score largely generated by press and fan that Warner Bros. brought in for the initial premiere screenings of Black Adam.

The real testament will come from the larger swath of critics that release their reviews come opening day, as well as the audience score the movie generates. Those will be key in helping Black Adam transcend the initial (admittedly large) pool of superhero movie and/or Dwayne Johnson fans, to being a mainstream breakthrough that possibly brings DC a major payday.

Black Adam opens in theaters this week.