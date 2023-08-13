Barbie's Fourth Record-Breaking Box Office Weekend Numbers Are In

Barbie will top the box office for the fourth straight weekend, surpassing Frozen II and Captain Marvel and becoming the highest-grossing film directed by a woman ever at both the domestic and worldwide box office and turning Greta Gerwig into the highest-grossing female director of all time. Barbie earned another $10 million on Friday, putting the film on track for a fourth-weekend haul of more than $33 million. That brings the movie's record-breaking box office total to $526 million domestic and $1.13 billion worldwide. Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, earned an A CinemaScore and mostly positive reviews from critics and fans on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave Barbie a review score of 4.5 out of 5. She writes:

"Barbie is quite possibly Gerwig's best film to date. It is insightful, hilarious, and packed with thoughtful commentary as well as an incredible amount of Easter eggs and one-liners that will reward audiences of every age and opinion on Barbie, not just on the first watch, but on multiple rewatches. Barbie pulls off the near-impossible task of taking what could have been merely a capitalist IP-driven cash grab and turned it into a celebration of and commentary on culture that gives the audience permission and encouragement to challenge not only everything they think Barbie represents, but what the world asks of us mere humans as well so that we never go back into the box again."

Oppenheimer continues in second place for a fourth weekend. The Christopher Nolan-directed biopic will earn $18.8 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic box office total to $264 million. Oppenheimer has been well-received by critics and audiences. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave Oppenheimer a 4 out of 5 score in his review. He writes:

"After a long string of crowd-pleasers that also manage to inject ambitious philosophical and existential components, Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan's most intellectual and internal experience in years. It showcases the universality of humanistic struggles without hingeing upon them entirely, while also subtly yet exponentially layering in explicit critiques of global war machines. Despite chronicling events that unfolded 70 years ago, exploring an arms race or being given conflicting information by government authorities and being expected to honor ever-changing ideologies feels immensely contemporary. With Oppenheimer, Nolan orchestrates a talented symphony of performers at the top of their game to explore an overlooked corner of history, treating it with nuance and respect while lesser hands would lean into melodrama. The movie is a tribute not only to the true-life figures who pushed the limits of science forward, but also to those who suffered the consequences of those forward-thinkers' quest for fire."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem lands in third place in its second weekend. ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine award Mutant Mayhem a 3-out-of-5 review score. He writes:

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has its problems and it's certainly not within striking distance of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, it does justify this new take on the Turtles while also giving old and new fans quite a bit to enjoy should they venture to theaters to take in this animated enterprise. These new Turtles are able to earn their existence and I'm looking forward to this new take on the sewer-centric universe. "

The Meg 2: The Trench is in fourth place. The list of top 10 films at the box office follows.