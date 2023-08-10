Oppenheimer Crosses Another Major Box Office Milestone

Oppenheimer is set to blow past $600 million at the global box office in the latest milestone for Christopher Nolan's epic. Days after reaching the half-billion mark to so far become Nolan's fifth highest-grossing film — behind 2012's The Dark Knight Rises ($1.081 billion), The Dark Knight ($1.006B), Inception ($870.7 million), and Interstellar ($773.8m) — Oppenheimer has accumulated a global haul of $593.5 million. According to Deadline, after adding another $7.7 million on Wednesday from 78 territories, the film will reach the $600 million benchmark Thursday as it rolls out in new overseas markets, including Vietnam (August 11th), South Korea (Aug. 15th), Italy (Aug. 23rd), and China (Aug. 30th).

Oppenheimer's box office performance makes Nolan the fourth highest-grossing director domestically with a still-growing total of $2.3 billion, behind only Steven Spielberg ($4.61 billion), James Cameron ($2.69 billion), and Michael Bay ($2.34 billion). The three-hour, R-rated drama about the birth of the nuclear bomb recently extended its IMAX run — twice — due to popular demand.

Domestically on Wednesday, the billion dollar-grossing Barbie kept the No. 1 spot with an additional $7.35 million ($485.4 million domestic total), with Oppenheimer adding $3.74 million ($241.8 million domestic) and the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem earning $2.75 million to bring its stateside haul to $54.3 million. All three films are certified fresh: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles currently sits at 96% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, ahead of Oppenheimer at 93% and Barbie at 88%.

Still to come this month: Sony's Gran Turismo (Aug. 11th) will be off to a relatively slow start with a projected $15m-$20 million, while Universal's period piece Dracula horror The Last Voyage of the Diameter (Aug. 11th) looks to a bite-sized opening weekend in the $5m-$10 million range, according to Box Office Pro. DC's Blue Beetle (Aug. 18th) is reportedly tracking for a $30 million opening next week as it hits theaters opposite the R-rated talking dog comedy Strays.

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, leading a starry cast that includes Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) as Oppenheimer's wife, Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon (AIR) as General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey Jr. (Avengers: Endgame) as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Oppenheimer also reunites Nolan with his Batman star Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman and features Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two) as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret) as theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano (Minx) as Robert Serber, and Josh Hartnett (30 Days of Night) as pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.