Constantine Actor Matt Ryan Opens Up on the Romance With King Shark in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Matt Ryan returns to voice John Constantine in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, the final installment of the shared universe of the DC Universe Original Animated Movies. The film reveals that Constantine and King Shark used to be a couple. Now Ryan has shared his thoughts on exploring yet another side of Constantine's sexuality. "Yeah, that did kick-off yesterday, didn't it?" Ryan tells CBR. "What's funny is we all love John Constantine and we love him for being who he is: a working-class, blue-collar street magician with a crass tongue and a sharp wit... and he just might leave you dead. But on the original TV show, we caught a stink from some people about him not being bisexual. But what was interesting was we hadn't gotten that far in the time frame we were given. So who's to say we wouldn't have?

"In [DC's Legends of Tomorrow], then, he's obviously bisexual and, with King Shark, he's obviously 'bi-special.' So, Constantine is the most open, liberated person on the planet. I don't know the logistics of how that works but I just guffawed when I was reading it. I was like, 'Oh, that's brilliant!"

This bit of Constantine's history is revealed during a scene where Constantine, Superman, and Raven visit a supervillain club. Some members of the Suicide Squad are there and Constantine gets awkward when he notices King Shark. He says he didn't expect to see his "ex." Raven believes he's talking about Harley Quinn up until King Shark gives Constantine a smile and a wink. It's unclear where Constantine's relationship with King Shark fits into his personal timeline in this version of the DC Universe. Through his appearances in these movies, he's been fixated on Zatanna.

In Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, "The World’s Greatest Super Heroes square off once-and-for-all against the despotic Darkseid—with the fate of all humanity hanging in the balance—in Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, the next entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies.

The film features Matt Ryan reprising his role as Constantine and John DiMaggio as King Shark. The film's voice cast also includes Jerry O'Connell, Taissa Farmiga, Stuart Allan, Tony Todd, Jason O'Mara, Rosario Dawson, Shemar Moore, Christopher Gorham, Rebecca Romijn, and Rainn Wilson.

