Corner Office Trailer: Jon Hamm Stars in the Weirdest Looking Movie of the Year

Lionsgate has released the trailer for Corner Office, an upcoming high-concept comedy that looks like what you might get if you blended Being John Malkovich with Office Space. Jon Hamm stars in the film, but don't expect to see him as the suave, sexy Mad Men star you recognize. Instead, they have him decked out in full nerdy office-worker garb, with hair, glasses, and a mustache that look like the sample photos from a Sears portrait studio in 1988. The movie, which also stars Danny Pudi, Christopher Heyerdahl, and Sarah Gadon, centers on an office worker named Orson (Hamm) who finds a secret corner office hidden away in a remote hallway of his workplace.

The twist? While he can work efficiently, and more or less do anything he wants, in the large, plush office, he's the only one who can see it, so to his fellow coworkers he just appears to be...well...standing in the hallway, staring at a section of the wall. And they aren't too happy about that.

You can see the trailer below.

Obviously, part of the story here will revolve around the question of whether the office actually exists, or whether Orson is completely delusional. The wrinkle may be that Orson has some evidence in the form of improved work performance, because otherwise, it's hard to see a way that the intervention/meeting scene shown in the trailer wouldn't get him fired on the spot. Certainly, at one point, it seems like his boss kind of acknowledges the room, even if he doesn't want Orson there.

Here's the official synopsis for The Corner Office:

In this workplace comedy reminiscent of Office Space and "Severance," misfit Orson (Jon Hamm) finds himself trapped in the absurdities of corporate life. As The Authority's newest employee, Orson finds it difficult to connect with his enigmatic desk mate, Rakesh (Danny Pudi), as well as with the rest of his colleagues. His alienation deepens when he discovers a room he's told doesn't exist – a place that unleashes his true potential, leading to an ascent up the corporate ladder. Buoyed by his newfound confidence, Orson invites a receptionist (Sarah Gadon) into his sanctuary, sparking a climactic clash between the corporate world's harsh realities and his own wild fantasies

The Corner Office is set to release on digital, and in select theaters, on August 4.