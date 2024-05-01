Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day Dress as Beavis and Butt-Head for The Fall Guy Red Carpet

Saturday Night Live's take on a live-action Beavis and Butt-Head duo is living on weeks after the fan-favorite sketch aired on NBC. Ryan Gosling's latest hosting gig at SNL yielded several memorable sketches, but perhaps none as instantly beloved as Beavis and Butt-Head. The skit saw Gosling and SNL cast member Mikey Day portray audience members in a serious forum on artificial intelligence that bore a striking resemblance to the iconic animated characters created by Mike Judge. Two weeks after Gosling's SNL episode, the duo donned the costumes once again to promote The Fall Guy.

Gosling stars in The Fall Guy with Emily Blunt, and the David Leitch film is hitting theaters this weekend. On the red carpet at the film's premiere Tuesday night, Gosling and Day appeared dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head, crashing one of Blunt's interviews. You can check out a video of the exchange below.

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day crash an Emily Blunt interview as Beavis & Butthead.



“Were you in ‘Salmon Fishing in Yemen’, I love that film Emily Blarnt!” pic.twitter.com/Epjn1axIfQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 1, 2024

The Beavis and Butt-Head sketch was almost immediately considered one of the best of the entire season for Saturday Night Live, and it is clearly showing that it has more gas in the tank. It won't be too surprising if the duo pops up again on the show in the future.

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Beavis and Butt-Head SNL Sketch Was Years in the Making

While it seems like Gosling and Day were the perfect pairing to bring the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch to life, the idea had actually been tossed around at SNL several times in recent years. Speaking to Vulture, SNL mainstay Heidi Gardner opened up about the failed attempts to make the sketch work.

"It was a sketch that had been put up at table reads for about five years prior to this," Gardner explained. "Previously, I was in the sketch but as an audience member. I can't remember the other castings of it. It never made it to a dress rehearsal."

"Every so often, because of timing or the stage it's in, a sketch might be cut on a Friday night as opposed to a Saturday," she added. "That's what happened the time before. I had never seen the costumes. It was a sketch that Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell kept on pitching, like, 'Before the end of our time here, we have to do the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch.' It was their white whale; they really wanted to do it. Knowing Ryan is always so down for fun and playful things, my guess is they thought he would be into it."

Who Is in the Saturday Night Live Cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)