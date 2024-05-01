Rebel Moon Director's Cut Gets Surprising Update

Zack Snyder's latest spectacle has been taking flight on Netflix, with Rebel Moon currently spanning two movies on the platform. Almost from the start, it has been confirmed that both Rebel Moon movies will get R-rated director's cuts, and while we don't know exactly when they will be making their debut, the first portion just got a significant detail. According to a new listing from FilmRatings, the first portion of the Rebel Moon director's cut is "Rated R for brutal bloody violence and gore, sexual content, graphic nudity and language." While this R-rating for the Rebel Moon director's cuts has been teased for quite some time, some fans will surely be excited to know the exact nature of the content in this new version.

Interestingly, the listing also dubs Rebel Moon – Part One: Director's Cut under the names of Rebel Moon – Chapter One: Chalice Of Blood and Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire (Extended Edition). With Snyder referring to the director's cuts as movies in a different universe from the two existing Rebel Moon movies, we'll have to wait and see if the Chalice of Blood subtitle is used to further differentiate that.

When Will the Rebel Moon Director's Cut Be Released?

As Rebel Moon co-writer Kurt Johnstad explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, fans can safely expect both of those director's cuts to be released at the same time, at some point in 2024.

"Yeah, you're going to see them this year for sure," Johnstad told us. "From what I've been told... I can't give you a date, I know there is a date but I can't give you that date. But you'll see them. What I've been told by Zack, and I believe that this is allowed to be said, that both movie one and movie two will be released on the same day at the same time. So sometime in 2024, you can sit down and for six hours have a non-interrupted experience of Zack Snyder."

What Is Rebel Moon: Part Two About?

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver features a returning cast that includes Sofia Boutella as Kora, Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Staz Nair as Tarak, Bae Doona as Nemesis, Fra Free as Balisarius, and Cary Elwes as The King.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.